The US supports Taiwan’s trade bid and urges Beijing to lessen its pressure.

The US applauded Taiwan’s record as a candidate for membership in a trans-Pacific trade agreement on Friday, but chastised Beijing for increasing jet incursions near the island.

After years of campaigning following communist China’s own application for membership, Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing, formally requested to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on Thursday.

The massive trade treaty succeeds the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which the US championed until US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2017, claiming it was terrible for workers.

The administration of President Joe Biden, who is allied to organized labor, has made it apparent that it would not rush to rejoin, and the State Department has admitted that it had no formal say in the Chinese and Taiwanese petitions.

“That said, we would expect the CPTPP parties to evaluate Taiwan as a potential candidate for accession based on Taiwan’s record as a responsible member of the World Trade Organization and Taiwan’s strong embrace of democratic values,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

He stated, “We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure on Taiwan and instead engage in constructive discussion with Taiwan.”

On the day of the application announcement, Taiwan reported 24 Chinese planes, including 18 fighter jets and two nuclear-capable bombers, crossed into the island’s air defense identification zone.

After losing the civil war in 1949, China’s vanquished nationalists fled to Taiwan, and the island is now considered a province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

Taiwan’s request to join the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) has been supported by Japan, the region’s largest economy.