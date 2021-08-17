The US spent $300 million every day on the Afghan-Taliban conflict.

The situation in Afghanistan has lately deteriorated as the Taliban surged and gained control of Kabul, the country’s capital. The conflict, which has lasted over two decades, has cost the US $300 million every day, a debt that has yet to be paid.

The war in Afghanistan began in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and is said to have cost the US government more than $2 trillion. In the last two decades, the figures equate to roughly $300 million per day. The overall expense for each person in the country, which has a population of around 40 million people, comes out to around $50,000.

The United States has spent more on the horrific war in Afghanistan than Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and the top 30 richest billionaires in the country combined. According to Forbes, the funding consisted of $800 billion in direct war-fighting costs and a $80 billion fund to train the Afghan army.

Annually, American taxpayers have paid $750 million to subsidize the salaries of Afghan soldiers. In addition, the US government has spent $300 billion on medical care for the 20,000 Afghan combat victims. The cost is expected to rise by another $500 billion in the near future, according to officials.

While the United States has vowed to support Afghanistan’s efforts, the majority of the cash are borrowed. This means that the United States will reap benefits even after President Joe Biden’s troop pullout from the war-torn country is completed.

Military actions against the Taliban, who have lately increased their invasion of Afghanistan, are included in the direct-war costs. The militant group also has a sizable fortune in the country, which it uses to support its activities. The illegal drug trade in the country is said to have provided the gang with $1.6 billion in revenue in 2020.

Between 2015 and 2020, Afghanistan is said to have generated 84 percent of global opium output. Because they controlled many locations where opium was manufactured, the Taliban group made the majority of their money from the drug trade.