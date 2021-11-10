The US sends a strong message to Russia over troop numbers on the Ukrainian border.

Officials from the US government have expressed their displeasure with Russia’s deployment of troops near the Ukraine border.

According to an Associated Press report, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claimed last Wednesday that roughly 90,000 Russian troops are stationed along the border and in rebel-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the Biden administration is closely monitoring the situation at the border as he prepares to speak with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and other officials on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, Karen Donfried, the assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia, and CIA Director William Burns came to Moscow last week to personally warn Kremlin officials about the risks of endangering Ukraine’s security.

“Any escalation or aggressive action by Russia near Ukraine is of tremendous concern to the United States,” Donfried added. “We’ve made it clear that we support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, that our commitment to this has not changed and remains steadfast, that we will continue to stand with Ukraine, and that we would denounce any Russian action against Ukraine in any form.” While Donfried did not indicate what these implications may be, the Associated Press reported that administration officials had previously discussed increasing Ukraine’s military support.

“Director Burns was effective in transmitting the messages that he thought it was acceptable to communicate,” she said of the Moscow encounters, which officials say included a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and one of his most powerful advisers.

“Is this a sign of how they processed the information they were given? As we say, the proof will be in the pudding “Donfried remarked. “We’ll keep a careful eye on what the Russians are doing on Ukraine’s border.” Ukraine protested a day after Burns and Donfried visited Moscow that Russia had retained tens of thousands of troops along their border after war games in an attempt to apply pressure on its ex-Soviet neighbor.

The Russian 41st army has stayed in Yelnya, about 160 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Russia has thrown its support behind a separatist uprising in Ukraine. This is a condensed version of the information.