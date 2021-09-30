The US Senate will vote on Thursday to avoid a government shutdown.

The US Senate said Thursday that it would vote on a stopgap funding package with just hours to spare to avoid a government shutdown, as lawmakers face a series of deadlines with huge implications for the economy and President Joe Biden’s ambitious domestic agenda.

The next several days are considered to be the most crucial of Biden’s administration, as he negotiates the difficult passage of two massive spending bills and a fix to raise the debt ceiling without Republican backing.

But funding for government agencies remains the top priority, and Senate Democrats predict they’ll pass a bill early Thursday to keep the lights on until December 3, just hours before the money runs out.

The bill, which includes $6.3 billion for Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion for disaster relief, is expected to receive bipartisan approval in the House of Representatives and should be sent to Biden’s desk shortly after the Senate approves it.

“We have reached a deal on a CR – a continuing resolution – to keep the government open. And we should vote on that tomorrow morning,” Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, said late Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are often sent home during shutdowns, while federal services and buildings are shut down.

Although there has never been a government shutdown during a national emergency like the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the 2018-19 shutdown cost the economy $11 billion.

With the fear of a government shutdown gone, Democratic leaders could focus on raising the debt ceiling and passing Vice President Joe Biden’s stuttering domestic agenda — a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and a $3.5 trillion spending proposal.

Both initiatives are important to Biden’s legacy, but they are in jeopardy due to a split in the Democratic Party’s progressive and centrist groups.

Biden canceled a Wednesday trip to Chicago, instead sticking in Washington to urge holdouts ahead of an uncertain House vote on infrastructure, indicating the worries plaguing the West Wing.

Legislators were supposed to vote on the bill on Thursday, but that seemed increasingly doubtful, given the chasm between the leftists and the moderates on how to proceed.

The White House frequently cites polls that show Biden’s legislative aims are popular across the country, though not in some critical swing districts.

“Our goal here is to win two votes, to get these two crucial pieces of legislation past the finish line, because we know how vital they are. Brief News from Washington Newsday.