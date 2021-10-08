The US Senate Approves a Stop-gap Deal To Avoid Debt Default.

Democrats and Republicans in the US Senate agreed to a stop-gap measure to raise the country’s debt ceiling on Thursday, averting a credit default that would have sparked a recession and roiled global markets.

The breakthrough, which postpones the crisis until December 3 by adding $480 billion to the total permissible debt, came with just 11 days until the country would have been unable to borrow money or repay loans for the first time in its history.

After acrimonious discussions in Congress that lasted into the early hours of the morning, Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, revealed the breakthrough deal.

On the Senate floor, he stated, “Republicans played a reckless and risky partisan game, and I am delighted that their brinkmanship failed.”

Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate Minority Leader, proposed the proposal on Wednesday as his party prepared to vote against a House-passed Democratic plan to raise the nation’s borrowing cap by more than a year.

Rather than resolving the situation, the new agreement moves it down the road to coincide with another big budget deadline — a government shutdown that would begin on December 3 if the government’s funds run dry, shutting down federal services and paralyzing most of Washington and beyond.

The debt ceiling bill, which passed the Senate along party lines with no Republican support, is expected to be rubber-stamped by the House and sent to President Joe Biden’s desk around the middle of next week.

“What we need now is a long-term solution so we don’t have to go through this dangerous theater every few months,” Schumer continued. “We hope Republicans will join us in implementing a long-term solution to the debt ceiling in December.”

“We are willing to collaborate with them.”

Democrats will take advantage of the brief respite in hostilities to continue working on their multi-trillion-dollar social-spending program, which is the centerpiece of Biden’s economic strategy.

McConnell hopes to use Biden’s broad promises to campaign against “reckless” Democratic spending, and he hopes that the prolonged debt instability would work in Republicans’ favor ahead of the midterm elections next year.

“Throughout the night, Republican and Democratic members and staff negotiated in good faith,” McConnell stated.

“The Senate is going forward with the proposal I laid out yesterday to avoid a manufactured catastrophe for the American people.”

The lifting of the Republican embargo brings an end to a standoff that threatened to devolve. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.