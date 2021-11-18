The US Press Conference is derailed by a dispute between Japan and South Korea over islets.

A long-running territorial dispute between South Korea and Japan delayed a trilateral press conference in Washington, exposing the shaky relationship between the US’s key allies.

Following meetings on Wednesday, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke to the press alone after Japan protested a recent visit by South Korea’s police chief to islets managed by Seoul but claimed by Tokyo.

“As has been the case for some time, there are some bilateral problems between Japan and the Republic of Korea that are still being resolved,” she added, without going into detail about the conflict that caused the Japanese and South Korean vice foreign ministers to be absent.

“And one of those discrepancies, which has nothing to do with today’s meeting, has resulted in today’s press availability being changed in format.”

Japan objected to the meeting because the national police commander of South Korea paid a visit to the disputed islets, which Seoul calls Dokdo and Tokyo calls Takeshima.

The islets are “indisputably an inherent part of the territory of Japan,” according to a Japanese embassy spokesperson in Washington, and Tokyo has raised a complaint with Seoul over the visit.

“Under these conditions, we have determined that holding a joint press conference is unsuitable,” the spokesman added.

Choi Jong-kun, South Korea’s vice foreign minister, said that Takeo Mori, Japan’s foreign minister, did not attend the press conference due to “the situation surrounding our police chief’s visit to Dokdo.”

Sherman described the meetings as “extremely positive,” emphasizing “how vital and powerful the trilateral format with the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea is.”

Because of Japan’s ruthless colonial reign over the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945, Tokyo and Seoul have had difficult relations for decades.

Flare-ups are a source of worry for Washington, which is concerned that tensions between its two closest Asian allies could have regional security implications.

According to Sherman, the three sides reaffirmed their “shared commitment” to the “full denuclearization of the Korean peninsula” during the trilateral summit on Wednesday.

She reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s offer of talks with North Korea, which has yet to be accepted.

“The United States has no aggressive intentions toward the DPRK. Diplomacy and dialogue, we feel, are important “Sherman, referring to North Korea by its official moniker, said he was committed to ridding the peninsula of nuclear weapons.

She went on to say that in the Indo-Pacific region and Taiwan, Washington, Tokyo, and Seoul reject "actions that undermine, destabilize, or disrupt the rules-based international order."