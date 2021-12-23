The US Navy seizes weapons it claims are on their way from Iran to Yemen.

The US Navy confiscated 1,400 AK-47 rifles and ammo from a fishing boat it suspected of shipping weapons from Iran to Huthi rebels in Yemen’s war-torn country.

The US Naval Forces Central Command, or NAVCENT, said it boarded the boat in the North Arabian Sea on December 20 and seized the weapons stockpile as well as five crew members, all of whom identified themselves as Yemeni, before scuttling it.

Since 2014, Yemen has been engulfed in civil war, with Iran-backed Huthi rebels fighting the internationally recognized government.

According to a US navy statement released Wednesday, “US 5th Fleet ships seized roughly 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition from a stateless fishing vessel.”

“The stateless vessel was estimated to have originated in Iran and transited international waters along a path previously utilized to illegally trade weapons to the Huthis in Yemen,” according to the report.

This year, the US 5th Fleet, located in Bahrain, has confiscated around 8,700 illicit weapons.

The US and its ally Saudi Arabia, which is leading the military coalition supporting the Yemeni government against the rebels, have long accused Iran of sending arms to the Huthis, which Tehran denies.

The US statement continued, “The direct or indirect supply, sale, or transfer of weapons to the Huthis breaches UN Security Council Resolutions and US sanctions.”

According to the navy, the five crew members will be returned, and the boat was sunk because it posed a “danger” to commercial transportation.

Riyadh has stated that its engagement in Yemen in 2015 was to prevent an Iranian ally from gaining power on its doorstep.

In recent days, Saudi-led coalition forces have carried out air raids on the rebel-held capital of Sanaa in Yemen.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency, the coalition bombed a Huthi military camp in Sanaa on Wednesday and destroyed seven drone and weapons storage facilities.

It targeted Sanaa airport earlier this week, whose operations have essentially ended due to a Saudi-led blockade that has been in place since August 2016, with exceptions for humanitarian planes.

By the end of the year, the UN forecasts that Yemen’s war would have taken 377,000 lives, both directly and indirectly.

Over 80% of the population of around 30 million people requires humanitarian aid.