The US Navy confirms that a nuclear-powered submarine has struck an underwater mountain.

The US Navy said on Monday that an American nuclear-powered submarine that collided with an unknown object in the South China Sea last month may have struck an underwater mountain.

According to United States Naval Institute (USNI) News, the Seawolf Class assault boat USS Connecticut is docked at Guam, where it was assessed for repairs following the October 2 incident, which left 11 sailors with non-life threatening injuries.

The US 7th Fleet announced in a statement that the submarine “grounded on an uncharted seamount while operating in international seas in the Indo-Pacific region” after an inquiry.

The Navy has not confirmed the exact site of the accident, which has been believed to be in the South China Sea.

Officials informed USNI News that the 7th Fleet will investigate any potential further accountability for the mishap, which drove the warship to the surface before going to Guam for a week.

The boat’s nuclear propulsion system was not harmed, according to the Navy, but China has capitalized on the incident and is waging a campaign against freedom of passage operations in its disputed surrounding waters.

Following the AUKUS security treaty between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, Beijing is using the collision of the USS Connecticut to raise concerns about a possible nuclear release.

China’s Defense Ministry spokeswoman Tan Kefei stated the Navy’s submarine disaster was caused by American-created military tensions in the region at a monthly press briefing last Thursday.

“We stress that the US must take all parties’ concerns seriously, adopt a responsible approach, and provide a full explanation of the incident as soon as possible,” Tan added, “in order to satisfactorily answer the concerns of the world community as well as regional countries.”

China’s Foreign Ministry and state-owned media outlets have echoed similar opinions.

On Sunday, public flight trackers appeared to show a US Air Force WC-135 Constant Phoenix, as well as a number of other American reconnaissance planes, operating in the northeastern region of the South China Sea, between Taiwan and China.

The “nuke sniffer” is a special purpose aircraft that takes atmospheric samples in order to detect radiation.

Chinese military analysts told the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong on Tuesday that the Air Force may have attempted to. This is a condensed version of the information.