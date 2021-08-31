The US military claims that equipment left in Afghanistan could benefit the Taliban.

The US military has admitted that equipment left behind by Afghan security forces could be beneficial to the Taliban, but has stated that such assets would not pose a security threat to the US or its allies.

“We are aware that a significant amount of equipment delivered to Afghan forces has likely fallen into the hands of the Taliban,” Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon told This website.

The Defense Department, on the other hand, is “not concerned about the loss of any big technological or sensitive capability,” according to Pahon, because the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces “weren’t provided with these kinds of capabilities.”

At a time when the Taliban was facing opposition forces in the Panjshir valley as well as the threat of the Islamic State militant group’s Khorasan branch, he refused to “speak to what the ultimate disposition of this equipment may be” or “speculate on what a future government entity in Afghanistan may or may not do” with such equipment, he declined to “speak to what the ultimate disposition of this equipment may be” or “speculate on what a future government entity in Afghanistan may or may not (ISIS-K).

However, he predicted that the Taliban’s newfound armament would not be used against the US or its allies.

“While taking this equipment may benefit the Taliban, it does not pose a threat to the United States, its allies, or partners,” Pahon added.

As the Taliban seized province after province in Afghanistan in recent months, fears grew that the Taliban may end up with $85 billion worth of military equipment that had been handed to Afghan forces over the previous two decades. As Taliban forces were observed capturing and then flying Black Hawk helicopters, the worst appeared to be realized for some.

Others, though, who were familiar with such complex technologies, were unconcerned. One veteran sergeant major who served with the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment—Delta, sometimes known as Delta Force, believes it is not a strategic loss.

“Black Hawks are highly advanced aircraft that require routine maintenance and software updates, and as a result, downloads are blocked,” the retired sergeant major explained to This website. “They certainly have enough components for six months, but they require technicians.”

Spying on the Taliban could also have a side effect.

“It was probably a decision because, like software downloads for the Black Hawks, it provides intel on what they’re doing,” the retired sergeant says. This is a condensed version of the information.