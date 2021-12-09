The US-led anti-ISIS coalition in Iraq has completed its combat mission in Baghdad.

According to Iraq’s national security adviser, the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group has completed its combat mission in Iraq and will now turn to a training and consulting role.

When US President Joe Biden welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in July, he initially announced the change of mission for about 2,500 American troops stationed in the war-torn country by the end of the year.

The Iraqi government has been under siege by powerful pro-Iranian political organizations with armed wings, who have demanded that all US soldiers leave the country.

National security adviser Qassem al-Aaraji remarked on Twitter, “We are formally announcing the end of the coalition forces’ combat mission.”

“The connection with the international coalition continues in the areas of Iraqi force training, advice, and capacity building,” he said.

Aaraji was speaking after a meeting between the coalition and Iraqi security forces’ Joint Operations commanders.

In fact, the 2,500 US troops and 1,000 additional coalition troops already stationed in Iraq will continue in place. Since mid-2020, they’ve been serving as advisers and trainers.

IS declared a caliphate spanning large swaths of Syria and Iraq in 2014.

It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 after offensives by Iraqi forces with the help of a coalition of over 80 countries, including the United Kingdom, France, and several Arab countries.

Even though Iraq declared victory over IS extremists in December 2017, the group’s remnants continue to strike security forces and civilians, killing several Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq in recent weeks.

The Hashed al-Shaabi, a former alliance of Iraqi paramilitary groups now integrated into the regular army, is a powerful political figure and Tehran’s partner.

Threats have been made on social media by parties affiliated to pro-Iranian elements, who have reminded Washington of a December 31 deadline for a complete US exit.

In recent months, dozens of rocket and drone assaults have targeted American troops and interests in Iraq. The US has consistently blamed pro-Iranian elements for these strikes, despite never claiming responsibility.

Washington has no intention of handing over Iraq to its arch-enemy Tehran, with which it is locked in a confrontation over Iran’s nuclear program.

According to Washington-based analyst Nicholas Heras of the Newlines Institute, the US “continues to have the same military role in Iraq as before, with the key difference being the messaging.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.