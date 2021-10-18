The US Justice Department has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn Texas’ abortion law.

In the latest move in the war over reproductive rights, US President Joe Biden’s administration moved the Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a Texas statute that prohibits most abortions.

According to the Justice Department, the Texas statute is “obviously illegal” and breaches the landmark 1973 Supreme Court verdict in Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s legal right to an abortion.

Allowing the Texas legislation to stand would “perpetuate the continued irreparable injury to the thousands of Texas women who are being denied their constitutional rights,” according to the department’s motion to the Supreme Court.

The filing by the Justice Department is the latest legal gambit in the battle over Senate Bill 8 (SB8), a controversial Texas law that prohibits abortions beyond six weeks, when many women are unaware they are pregnant.

US District Judge Robert Pitman issued a preliminary injunction earlier this month, declaring the Texas law “flagrantly illegal” and blocking its implementation.

Pitman said in a stinging judgement, “This court will not allow one more day of this egregious restriction of such a vital right.”

The Texas statute was revived a few days later by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, pending a complete review in December.

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Monday to overturn the appellate court’s ruling.

Last month, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court declined to intervene to halt the Texas legislation, which contains no exceptions for rape or incest, citing procedural issues in a 5-4 decision.

It did not rule on the merits of the abortion providers’ case.

Once a heartbeat is found in the fetus, which normally occurs at around six weeks, the “Texas Heartbeat Act” empowers members of the public to sue doctors who perform abortions, or anybody who helps arrange them.

They could be paid $10,000 if they start cases that lead to prosecution, raising accusations that the rule encourages vigilantism.

The Texas law is part of a broader conservative push to restrict abortions across the country, which has sparked outrage.

Other Republican-led states have imposed abortion restrictions, but the courts have overturned them because they are in violation of Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, which is usually about 22 to 24 weeks.

In December, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge.