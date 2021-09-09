The US Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Texas for its restrictive abortion law.

On Thursday, the US Justice Department filed suit against Texas over a law that prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, fulfilling President Joe Biden’s promise to challenge abortion restrictions in the Republican-controlled state.

At a press conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland stated, “The (Texas) statute is manifestly unlawful.”

“The Department of Justice has a responsibility to defend the United States Constitution and uphold the rule of law,” Garland stated. “Today, we have fulfilled that obligation by launching a lawsuit.”

The Supreme Court upheld a woman’s right to an abortion in the famous 1973 case Roe v. Wade, but Republican-led conservative states, particularly in the south, have moved to curtail abortion rights through legislation.

The courts have previously stopped attempts to limit a woman’s right to abortion, but the right-leaning Supreme Court refused to do so in this case, allowing the Justice Department to interfere.

The Texas legislation prohibits abortion once a heartbeat can be detected, which normally occurs at six weeks – before many women are even aware they are pregnant – and offers no exceptions for rape or incest.

Members of the public can sue doctors who perform abortions after six weeks, as well as anyone who facilitates the surgery, under the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” which was enacted by Republican lawmakers in Texas.

“The statute has had its intended effect thus far,” Garland added. “Abortion providers have discontinued offering services because the statute makes it very dangerous for them to stay operational.

“Women in Texas are unable to exercise their constitutional rights as a result of this.”

Garland slammed a part of the Texas law that allows private persons to file civil suits to enforce the abortion ban and pays them $10,000 if they succeed.

“The act deputizes private persons to serve as bounty hunters without any indication of personal relationship or injury,” he explained.

Last week, Biden slammed the Supreme Court’s failure to strike down the Texas legislation, promising to undertake a “whole-of-government effort” to overturn it.

The court’s 5-4 decision on the Texas bill was described by Biden as “an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights” that “insults the rule of law.”

The president of the United States promised a “whole-of-government effort” to “see what steps the federal government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions.”

President of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Alexis McGill Johnson. Brief News from Washington Newsday.