The US is still reviewing Cuba’s terrorist designation, but no new evidence has been provided.

Even though an annual report presented no new evidence, President Joe Biden’s administration said Thursday that it was still evaluating Cuba’s status as a state supporter of terrorism.

In its final days in office, Donald Trump’s administration added Cuba on the terror blacklist, a move that will significantly stifle investment and will be welcomed by many exiles in Florida’s politically key state.

Some observers have been shocked by Biden’s decision to essentially maintain Trump’s policies rather than returning to former President Barack Obama’s efforts to break decades of enmity against the communist island.

As he issued his annual report on terrorism, John Godfrey, the State Department’s counterterrorism coordinator, noted simply that the designation was still “under consideration.”

“It’s still going on, and President Biden has stated that he is dedicated to policies that advance the Cuban people’s democratic aspirations,” he said.

However, in a section on events in 2020 that are relevant to the designation, the yearly report only identified the other countries labeled as state sponsors of terrorism — Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

114 Democratic members of Congress wrote to Biden, pointing out that Cuba had already been taken from the list in 2015 following a “extensive assessment” and that the Trump administration had provided no new information.

The letter’s lead authors included Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Jim McGovern, a leading progressive voice on foreign policy. “This designation places another roadblock in the path toward improved relations and creates further obstacles for purchasing or receiving humanitarian goods,” said the letter.

They expressed alarm about Cuba’s assault on protests this week, but stated that “principled engagement rather than unilateral isolation” is better for human rights.

The terror classification was given by the Trump administration in part due to the presence in Cuba of negotiators from Colombia’s ELN insurgents, who traveled to the island for discussions but refused to return to face prosecution.

A handful of US fugitives are also hiding in Cuba, including Assata Shakur, a Black Power activist who fled prison after killing a police officer.

In the 2020 election, Trump surprised many Democrats by gaining support from Hispanic voters in Florida, thanks in part to his strong policies toward Cuba and its partner Venezuela.

Despite the group’s annihilation in its former strongholds, the yearly report expressed persistent concern about the Islamic State movement.

Because of a substantial increase in killings in, the number of deaths caused by the group outside of Iraq and Syria reached a new high in 2020. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.