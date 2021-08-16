The US is being chastised by its allies over the Afghanistan “debacle.”

Allies and critics alike slammed the US for botching the end of its 20-year NATO operation in Afghanistan on Monday, with a top German politician calling the withdrawal “the worst catastrophe” in the alliance’s history.

NATO allies have been left rushing to evacuate their citizens as well as vulnerable Afghans, stunned by the Taliban’s fast advance throughout the country following the withdrawal of Western soldiers.

The Taliban’s re-accession to power, as well as chaotic pictures of Afghans desperately trying to board Western military planes to flee Kabul, have provoked criticism of the alliance’s two-decade campaign, which has cost thousands of lives and over a trillion dollars in funding.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel conceded that the country’s developments were “bitter” at a meeting with her party’s top brass.

She did say, however, that once the US decided to leave Afghanistan, Germany and other allies had no choice but to follow suit.

According to conference participants, the decision was “ultimately made by the Americans,” and “domestic political factors” were partly to fault, according to the chancellor.

Merkel, whose nation provided the second largest contingent of troops in the NATO campaign behind the US, said the troop pullout “sparked a domino effect” that resulted in the Taliban regaining power.

“These are bitter moments for many who have built on progress and freedom – especially women,” she remarked.

Her party’s head was much tougher, calling NATO’s entire Afghanistan war a catastrophe.

Armin Laschet, the conservative contender to succeed Merkel as chancellor in September’s elections, said, “It is the largest fiasco that NATO has experienced since its creation, and we are standing before an epochal transformation.”

The German military’s evacuation effort from Afghanistan must be the priority right now, he said.

“However, following this rescue mission, we will discuss the causes and conclusions — a no-holds-barred investigation of blunders in Germany, with our allies, and in the international community,” he said.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, in a more polite tone, said the failure to foresee the Taliban’s speed was a joint fault.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. “We all underestimated the situation – the federal government, intelligence services, and the international community,” Maas said at a press conference in Berlin.

Britain has also blasted the US decision to leave Afghanistan, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace saying on Friday that a revival of the Taliban would result in a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.