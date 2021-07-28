The US is advising vaccinated people in high-covid-risk areas to mask once more.

People in high-risk areas of the United States who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 should continue wearing masks indoors, according to the country’s top health authority, in a major change of direction that highlights the country’s difficulty to suppress the Delta strain.

President Joe Biden said the announcement demonstrated that America needs to “do better” when it comes to vaccines, and that a vaccine mandate for the country’s more than two million government employees is now “under consideration.”

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky stated new data showing that rare Delta breakthrough cases have a higher risk of onward transmission.

“CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with considerable and high transmission,” she said.

The CDC defended its surprise judgment in May that vaccinated people did not need to wear masks indoors in most circumstances only last week.

In yet another setback, the White House ordered all of its employees to mask up again on Tuesday owing to low local transmission rates in Washington.

According to the most recent CDC data, substantial or high transmission is present in 63 percent of the country’s more than 3,200 counties.

Significant cases are defined as 50 to 100 daily cases per 100,000 persons over the course of seven days, while high cases are defined as more than 100 daily cases per 100,000 over the course of seven days.

After the country’s good start to its vaccination campaign, Biden said he will lay out new actions on Thursday to overcome the lag in vaccines.

When questioned about a possible vaccine mandate for US federal workers during a separate talk to the US intelligence community, Biden answered, “That’s under discussion right now.”

The Veterans Affairs Department announced on Monday that it would force its frontline health workers, totaling 115,000 individuals, to get the vaccine, making it the first government agency to do so.

Vaccines reduce the incidence of symptomatic disease seven-fold, as well as hospitalizations and deaths by a factor of twenty. According to Walensky, so-called “breakthrough” instances among vaccinated people are extremely rare.

However, according to new CDC research, when a vaccinated individual gets ill, their virus load is similar to that of an uninfected person.

“This leads us to conclude that breakthrough infections, as rare as they are, have the ability to spread in the same way that an unvaccinated person does,” she added.

When schools return in the autumn, the CDC will suggest that all instructors, staff, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, use universal masking to prevent the transmission of the Delta strain. Brief News from Washington Newsday.