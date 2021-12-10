The US has won its appeal against Assange’s extradition ban.

The US administration won an appeal on Friday against a London court verdict that had halted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition from the UK.

The US government has appealed a January judgment that the 50-year-old Australian would be a suicide danger if he were transferred to the US prison system.

The US government wants Assange tried for releasing classified military papers related to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq through Wikileaks in 2010.

In October, US lawyers contended that the original court did not give enough weight to other expert testimony about his mental health during a two-day hearing.

They also wanted to reassure the court that he would not be detained in punitive isolation in a federal supermax jail and that he would receive proper treatment.

Two appeal judges at London’s High Court accepted US assurances that Assange would not suffer the worst punishments before or after any trial.

Judge Timothy Holroyde told the court that such promises were “solemn undertakings provided by one government to another.”

If Assange is convicted, he will “get adequate mental and psychological treatment” in the United States, according to him, and Washington will agree to send him to Australia.

“The court rejected numerous critiques of those assurances that were argued on Mr Assange’s side and was convinced that the assurances were adequate to address the issues that led to the district judge’s conclusion,” he said.

The judges ruled that the case be forwarded to Home Secretary Priti Patel for a final determination on whether or not Assange should be extradited.

Stella Moris, Assange’s partner, said they would “challenge this judgement as soon as possible,” calling it a “gross miscarriage of justice.”

“How can it be fair, how can it be right, how can it be feasible to extradite Julian to the very government that conspired to kill him?” she asked, referring to reports that the CIA was planning to kill him during the Trump administration.

With Assange’s supporters arguing that WikiLeaks has the same rights as other media to reveal classified data in the public interest, the long-running issue has become a cause celebre for free speech.

Moris said the case was a “vindictive prosecution against a journalist” because of what he wrote outside of court.

She accused Britain of working on behalf of a foreign force, saying, “This goes to the core of press freedom and democracy.”

