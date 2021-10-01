The US has urged Turkey not to purchase any more Russian weapons.

Following US countermeasures over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 air defense system, the US cautioned Turkey on Friday that buying more weaponry from Russia would jeopardize bilateral ties.

The announcement comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week to explore increased military cooperation, including jets and even submarines.

Turkey, a NATO member, ignored US concerns in 2017 by purchasing the S-400 air defense system, which the Western alliance thinks will allow Russia to sharpen its skills at targeting US and Western European planes.

When asked about Erdogan’s trip, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said, “We’ve pressed Turkey at every level and opportunity not to keep the S-400 system and desist from purchasing any new Russian military equipment.”

Sherman, who was in Switzerland, said, “We continue to make it clear to Turkey and what the implications will be if they move in that path.”

The S-400 is “not interoperable or operational with NATO systems,” according to Sherman.

As a result, the US kicked Turkey out of its cutting-edge F-35 fighter jet program, in which many Turkish companies were involved and through which Ankara planned to receive up to 100 jets and had Turkish suppliers.

Sherman, on the other hand, emphasized how important the US-Turkey relationship is, citing Turkey’s welcoming of millions of Syrian refugees and pledges to help rebuild Kabul’s international airport.

“Turkey can be difficult at times. I’m sure they find the United States to be a difficult place to live at times. However, they are a valuable NATO ally, according to Sherman.

Erdogan stated on Thursday that his relationship with US President Joe Biden, who labeled Erdogan as an autocrat and expressed support for the opposition while in office, has “not gotten off to a good start.”