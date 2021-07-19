The US has transferred a Guantanamo detainee to Morocco, according to the Pentagon.

The Pentagon announced Monday that the Biden administration had transported its first detainee out of Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man whose release had been recommended in 2016 but whose confinement extended under Donald Trump’s presidency.

According to a Pentagon statement, “the Department of Defense announced today the transfer of Abdul Latif Nasir from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to the Kingdom of Morocco,” noting that 39 convicts remain at the contentious facility.

Nasir was never accused of any wrongdoing.

According to the Pentagon, his release from Guantanamo was first suggested by the Obama administration “subject to security and humane treatment assurances,” but it had not occurred by the time Trump took office in 2017.

Former President Barack Obama failed in his attempt to dismantle a jail at a US military installation in Cuba that became a symbol of excesses in the post-September 11th, 2001 “war on terror.”

By limiting the ability of the US to send convicts from Guantanamo to the US mainland, the Republican Party stymied Obama’s ambitions to close the jail by 2009.

Trump, Obama’s successor, talked about sending more people to Guantanamo Bay, but it remained in place in its current configuration.

President Joe Biden’s White House initiated a study in February to figure out how to close the jail, but he has been careful not to overpromise after Obama’s promise fell through.

The Biden administration is “dedicated to following a methodical and thorough approach focused on responsibly reducing the inmate population at Guantanamo while also ensuring the security of the United States and its allies,” according to a statement released by the State Department on Monday.

It lauded Morocco’s role, saying that the country’s “leadership in facilitating Nasir’s repatriation, as well as its previous willingness to return its foreign terrorist fighters from northeast Syria, should encourage other countries to repatriate their citizens who have traveled to fight for terrorist organizations abroad.”

Guantanamo was established in 2002 for suspects caught around the world with the premise that they would not be entitled to the constitutional right to due process granted on US soil. It has been dogged by allegations of extrajudicial detention, denial of rights, and torture.