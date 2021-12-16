The US has placed Chinese biotech companies on a no-fly list in response to Uyghur surveillance.

The US placed Chinese biotechnology companies on a trade blacklist on Thursday, accusing them of expanding high-tech monitoring against the Uyghur minority.

According to a notice, the Commerce Department has placed restrictions on sensitive exports to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 of its research institutes because of biotechnology work that includes “purported brain-control weaponry.”

Human rights organizations have described extensive surveillance of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur people in Xinjiang’s northwestern province, including DNA tracing and artificial intelligence operations to recognize and monitor faces.

Centers for blood transfusions, biotechnology, and toxicology are among the scientific institutes targeted by the latest US steps.

“Biotechnology and medical innovation are scientific pursuits that can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC has chosen to employ these technologies in order to maintain control over its citizens and to suppress members of ethnic and religious minorities “Gina Raimondo, the Secretary of Commerce, said in a statement.

“We cannot enable US commodities, technology, and software supporting medical science and biotechnical innovation to be misdirected to applications that are harmful to US national security,” she stated.

More than one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims are detained in camps, according to rights experts, witnesses, and the US government, in an effort to eradicate their Islamic cultural traditions and forcefully homogenize them into China’s Han majority.

The US has called the campaign genocide and is planning a boycott of official representation at the Beijing Winter Olympics next year, citing human rights concerns.

Beijing refers to the locations as vocational training institutes, and claims that, like many Western countries, it is trying to limit the appeal of radical Islam in the aftermath of deadly attacks.