The US has lifted its ban, according to a Malaysian surgical glove manufacturer embroiled in a scandal.

After repeated controversies, Malaysia’s Top Glove announced Friday that the United States has lifted an import ban imposed over forced labor charges, giving the world’s top surgical glove maker a boost.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the company saw a surge in sales as governments all over the world scrambled to stock up on protective gear.

However, it has encountered numerous difficulties in the previous year, including the United States banning its gloves due to worries about forced labor, and coronavirus epidemics affecting its migrant labor workforce.

Top Glove, which can produce up to 100 billion gloves a year, announced on Friday that it had been given permission to begin exporting and selling its products in the United States.

After establishing that the company’s gloves were made employing forced labor, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) barred all of the company’s gloves from US ports of entry earlier this year.

After obtaining further information, the company said the agency had modified its conclusions, enabling it to continue shipments.

In a statement, Top Glove stated, “Top Glove remains devoted to the health, safety, and well-being of its people.”

In Kuala Lumpur, the company’s shares were up more than 2%. The CBP did not respond right away.

Last year, CBP stated it suspected debt bondage, excessive overtime, and harsh working and housing conditions in Top Glove’s production methods during an initial investigation.

The majority of the company’s production workers are low-wage migrants from South Asia.

When outbreaks hit their overcrowded dorms last year, tens of thousands of workers were infected with Covid-19. The corporation has promised to enhance the living circumstances of its employees.