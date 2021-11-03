The US Federal Reserve reduces its stimulus, but does not change its inflation outlook.

As the US economy recovers from the pandemic, the Federal Reserve stated on Wednesday that it will begin slowing the pace of its stimulus bond purchases later this month.

In a statement released after its two-day policy meeting, the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) did not dramatically modify its view on growing US inflation.

While the Fed acknowledges that strong demand and supply concerns have “contributed to significant price rises in some sectors,” officials continue to see the high inflation as the product of “transitory” reasons.

According to the statement, the Fed is willing to reduce stimulus sooner if necessary.

Consumers are spending freely on cars, houses, and other commodities in the world’s largest economy, but supply bottlenecks and shortages have caused prices to rise, prompting some criticism that the Fed has become complacent about inflation threats.

The FOMC statement seems to strike a middle ground, acknowledging “elevated” inflation while also emphasizing that it is “primarily reflecting reasons that are expected to be transitory.”

Despite the setback caused by the Delta variant of Covid-19 infections that slowed growth this summer, the committee notes that “progress on vaccinations and an easing of supply constraints are expected to support continued gains in economic activity and employment, as well as a reduction in inflation.”

Just as the pandemic hit US shores in March 2020, the Fed reduced the benchmark borrowing rate to zero, sparking massive business closures.

To avoid a financial meltdown, it started buying $80 billion in Treasury bonds and at least $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities per month.

The committee announced that it will reduce monthly purchases by $10 billion for Treasuries and $5 billion for mortgage-backed securities starting this month.

While the FOMC plans to keep lowering the total by the same amount each month, the statement stated that “it is prepared to modify the pace of purchases if justified by changes in the economic outlook.”

More experts are warning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been overly optimistic about the prospect of inflation, and are encouraging him to change his tune.

Powell, who is awaiting word on whether President Joe Biden will re-nominate him for a second term, has stated that the Fed will not begin raising interest rates from zero until the tapering of its bond-buying program is completed.

The FOMC statement showed “a slight hawkish tilt,” according to Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, but Powell is expected to go even further. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.