The US Federal Reserve begins its policy meeting with a focus on the threat of inflation.

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting with a focus on how to deal with the escalating threat of US inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has indicated that the central bank will begin to reduce its monetary stimulus measures sooner than than later, putting it in a better position to raise interest rates and combat the wave of increasing prices that has slammed American households.

The start of the two-day meeting of the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which will conclude Wednesday with a statement and press conference where policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will reduce the rate of its monthly bond purchases even further, was confirmed by a Fed spokesperson.

This puts it on track to finish the program in March, months ahead of schedule, and position the central bank to move directly against inflation by raising the benchmark borrowing rate as early as May.

For months, Powell said that most of the price rises were due to transient pandemic-related causes that would fade away, but in late November, he admitted that inflation could be “permanent.”

In November, annual consumer price inflation touched a nearly 40-year high of 6.8%, with data revealing that the hikes are spreading beyond automobiles and energy to include food and housing.

The producer price index increased 9.6% in the 12 months ended in November, according to the Labor Department, which the FOMC may see as another evidence of rising pricing pressures as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 outbreak.

It was the largest gain since the Labor Department began tracking the index in November 2010, owing to increases in a wide range of products and services that could trickle down to consumers.

Though economists believe inflation has peaked as supply issues related to the pandemic limitations are handled, the Fed is still under pressure to act to prevent a self-fulfilling prophecy from occurring.

“While we continue to expect producer prices to peak in the fourth quarter,” Oxford Economics’ Mahir Rasheed said, “continued supply headwinds will keep input and transportation costs sticky, allowing for only a gradual decline in price.”

Last month, Powell reiterated his commitment to Congress that policymakers “would use our instruments to ensure that higher inflation does not become entrenched.”

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its quarterly economic forecasts, which are likely to show members of the committee taking a more aggressive position on.