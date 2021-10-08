The US envoy who resigned claims that Haiti’s prime minister is untrustworthy.

Former US envoy to Haiti, who resigned in protest last month, testified on Thursday that the US made a mistake by supporting Prime Minister Ariel Henry, claiming he lacked credibility.

“I do not believe they would survive for a minute,” Daniel Foote said at a Senate hearing when asked if Henry’s government could stay in power without US help.

Henry was appointed just two days before president Jovenel Moise, who had been reigning by decree, was assassinated on July 7, ushering in a fresh crisis in a country already beset by rampant violence and natural calamities.

A new government was charged with working toward holding elections under a pact agreed later in July. After the US, French, and other ambassadors in Port-au-Prince issued an united statement endorsing Henry, he became the favorite.

Foote said he had no personal animosity toward Henry, but that the public’s “opinion is practically unanimous” that the prime minister was a member of a ruling party that was to fault for Haiti’s woes.

“Haitians regard that as meddling,” Foote told the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “They are not happy, and they do not see the current interim administration as genuine.”

President Joe Biden’s administration, according to Foote, had “nearly unconditionally” supported Henry because they were “nervous” about too much change in government in the difficult country.

Foote, a senior diplomat who had only been in his position for two months, claimed the row was a factor in his decision to retire.

Representative Andy Levin told Foote that he was “furious” that the US had squandered a “historic opportunity” to engage civil society by endorsing Moise’s appointee, who had headed a “kleptocracy, a gangsterization” of Haiti.

The Democratic legislator called on the Biden administration to support a “genuine, not just for show” return to democratic rule.

“I believe our current approach disdains and fails to see the Haitian people, as our country has done numerous times before,” Levin added.

In a letter sent last month, Foote stated that he could not accept the huge deportations being carried out under Biden’s leadership, citing popular indignation at scenes of Haitians being rounded up by mounted border guards.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said that his argument was deceptive and that by advocating for US military intervention in Haiti, he had lost a policy discussion.