The US economy is not yet ready to exit the Fed’s stimulus program, according to a top official.

A top central banker said Monday that the recovery in key parts of the US economy is insufficient for the Federal Reserve to begin reducing its hefty stimulus program.

While the Federal Reserve has begun to evaluate whether to begin tapering its enormous bond-buying program, New York Fed President John Williams told reporters that the economy has not made the “substantial progress” required for the Fed to act.

Due to the pandemic, the US economy lost more than 20 million jobs last year, and 6.8 million of those have yet to be restored. Policymakers have stated that they will not act until further improvements have been made.

Williams told reporters, “I’m quite focused on substantial more progress” on raising employment and inflation.

“It all boils down to meeting our maximum employment and 2% inflation targets… and plainly, we haven’t achieved it yet,” he stated.

In the early weeks of the epidemic, the Fed dropped the benchmark lending rate to zero and began buying $120 billion in bonds per month, including $80 billion in US Treasury notes and $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities.

“We’ve put a pretty clear signal in terms of potentially altering asset purchases,” Williams added.

Although there has been “significant movement” in employment and inflation figures, Williams emphasized that “this is a time of extremely high uncertainty” and that it is too early to assess the economy’s development.

Unemployment has dropped to 5.9%, but it remains significantly over pre-pandemic levels, while consumer inflation increased by 5% year over year in May. The data for June is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Williams and Fed Chair Jerome Powell have downplayed the recent jump in inflation, blaming it on temporary factors such as the global economy’s uneven recovery and supply bottlenecks.

However, central bankers admitted their surprise at the magnitude of the price increase at their most recent policy meeting in June.

They said they’ll be ready to scale back bond purchases in the event of “unexpected economic developments,” such as the US economy reaching full employment and inflation rising faster than projected.