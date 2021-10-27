The US denounces Israel on settlements in a Biden shift.

For the first time in years, the United States harshly denounced Israel’s settlements on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden’s administration stating that it “strongly” opposes any development on the West Bank.

The reaction follows four years of US support for Israel’s activities on occupied Palestinian land under Donald Trump, with his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, touring a settlement near the close of his tenure.

Under Biden’s leadership, the State Department had frequently cautioned against settlement construction and had harshly criticized Israel after it went ahead on Tuesday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “We are gravely concerned about the Israeli government’s decision to forward thousands of settlement units” on Wednesday, as well as bids released Sunday for more than 1,300 homes.

“We firmly oppose settlement development, which is incompatible with attempts to reduce tensions and maintain peace, and it jeopardizes the prospects for a two-state solution,” he told reporters.

“Plans for retroactive legalization of unlawful outposts are likewise unacceptable to us.”

Price did not go so far as to claim that the decision will harm Israel’s relations. However, he stated that the administration would “specifically raise this problem with senior Israeli officials in our private talks.” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is a right-winger sympathetic to the settlement movement, but he leads a coalition of centrists committed to maintaining stable relations with the US.

The settlements are “important to the Zionist ideal” of growing Jewish presence in the West Bank, according to Housing Minister Zeev Elkin, who is a member of the right-wing New Hope party.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh had urged the United States to “confront” Israel over the settlements, which he called “aggression.”

In the West Bank, over 475,000 Israeli Jews reside in settlements that are illegal under international law and on land that Palestinians claim as part of their future state.

The Trump administration, which is backed by evangelical Christians who believe there are biblical reasons to support a Jewish homeland, changed long-standing State Department policy and stated that settlements are not illegal.

It was a stark contrast to President Barack Obama’s previous Democratic administration, which was openly chastised by Israel’s veteran right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly over US negotiations with Iran.

In one of its final acts, the Obama administration refrained to use its customary veto at the United Nations Security Council, allowing a resolution condemning Israeli settlements to pass.

While Biden has long had links to Israel, many in. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.