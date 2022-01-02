The US democracy is still being put to the test a year after the Capitol siege.

Americans are still waiting for answers one year after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and shut down Congress, posing an unprecedented challenge to the country’s democracy.

Was it a simple demonstration that devolved into a riot? Is there going to be an uprising? Trump’s aim to destabilize the country? The violence perpetrated in the former president’s name can be seen in videos from January 6, 2021.

Security officers have been beaten with iron bars and clubs. A police officer is squashed in a doorway and wailing in agony.

While the vice president and Democratic and Republican lawmakers leave, rioters wearing assault gear yell “Hang Mike Pence.” In a Capitol hallway, a woman is fatally shot.

The Americans, as well as the rest of the world, were taken aback by the hours-long assault.