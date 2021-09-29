The US debt crisis looms, with no clear solution in sight in a deeply polarized Washington.

Lawmakers hurried on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to break an impasse over the risk of a first-ever US debt default, which would send the economy into a death spiral and frighten investors as the cliff edge approaches.

Unless Congress raises the federal borrowing cap, the government will run out of money on October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Treasury reserves would “soon decrease” after that date, and “it is doubtful whether we could continue to meet all of the nation’s commitments after that date,” she wrote to congressional leaders.

The standoff sparked a selloff on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 1.6 percent lower after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned of catastrophic implications, including debt default, if Congress do not act swiftly.

Despite having pushed for it under Donald Trump, Republicans say they won’t assist increase or suspend the debt ceiling because they don’t want to participate in Democrats’ spending plans, which include a historically big $3.5 trillion package of social reforms.

Without any Republican support, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attempted to expand the borrowing cap until December 2022, despite the fact that his Democrats own half of the 100 members in the upper chamber.

The New York Democrat requested unanimous Senate approval to skip the typical 60-vote threshold required for most proposals to be considered and go straight to a vote.

“Republicans have stated that they intend to pass it with only Democratic support. Democrats are prepared to do it, and we should vote on it today,” Schumer said.

McConnell, on the other hand, rejected, saying there was “no chance the Republican conference will go out of our way to help Democrats conserve their time and energy so they can start ramming through political socialism as quickly as possible.”

With the country’s debt at $28.4 trillion, the cap was reintroduced on August 1.

Because Democrats control the House, Senate, and White House, McConnell has maintained that the political responsibility of raising or suspending it again should rest on them.

Yellen, on the other hand, told the Senate Banking Committee that raising the debt ceiling was a “shared duty” that both parties should embrace.

The government would be unable to pay public employee salaries or service the nation’s debt without an increase, and faith in the dollar as a reserve currency would be eroded, she warned.

With no sign of a way out of the gridlock on Capitol Hill, the debt crisis might now be pushed into next week, putting lawmakers in a more difficult situation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.