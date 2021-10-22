The US Counterintelligence Center warns that advances in AI technology could give China an advantage.

Officials in the United States are concerned about China’s advances in artificial intelligence and other technology, which could give China a military and health-care advantage.

Acting Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center Michael Orlando warned on Thursday that the United States “can’t afford” to lose ground to China in important fields like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, semiconductors, and autonomous systems.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies presented an unusual briefing on Thursday, warning business executives, academics, and government officials about the dangers of adopting Chinese knowledge and investments.

China’s investment in medicines and biotechnology in the United States and Europe, according to Edward You, the center’s officer for emerging and disruptive technologies.

China has the most medical data access of any country. You stated that Beijing could one day be dominant in health care due to its data collecting and technological developments, leaving the United States completely reliant on China.

Under President Joe Biden’s administration, national security agencies are waging a hard line against China, while also working to de-escalate tensions and find common ground on social issues such as climate change and trade.

The counterintelligence center wants to support efforts to control intellectual property and establish security measures rather than telling officials to reject Chinese investment.

Beijing has accused Washington of spreading misinformation about its goals and has criticized US intelligence for its assessments of China, including charges that Chinese leaders withheld key information concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

In plans known as “Made in China 2025,” the Chinese government has outlined its ambitions to produce profitable technology in robotics and other disciplines under President Xi Jinping’s leadership. Several charges have been issued by the Justice Department in recent years alleging theft of secret U.S. knowledge for the benefit of China, including vaccine research and autonomous vehicle technology.

Orlando pointed out that Chinese firms and academics are obligated to serve the interests of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Despite the fact that we’ve been repeating it for years, people aren’t absorbing it,” he remarked.

Orlando declined to say whether the United States should impose stronger limitations or outright prohibitions on Chinese investment in specific areas, claiming that his mandate did not include policy advice.

The counterintelligence center, on the other hand, holds frequent briefings with them.