The US Congress will raise the debt ceiling as a stop-gap measure to avoid default.

As a stopgap measure to prevent default, the US Congress will raise the debt ceiling.

On Tuesday, US lawmakers are expected to accept a short-term deal to increase the country’s borrowing capacity, preventing the country’s first-ever financial default — but only for a few weeks.

The $480 billion stopgap boost, which passed the Senate last Thursday after weeks of vehement debate, is likely to pass easily.

“We’ll be seeking to reach cooperation, as we always have on that topic,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters.

The 81-year-old president read from a White House list of the implications of a default, which included the loss of six million jobs, $15 trillion in household wealth, and higher borrowing fees for car loans, mortgages, student loans, credit cards, and other types of debt.

“A default would send shockwaves through global financial markets, forcing credit markets to freeze and stock markets to drop all around the world. Employers all throughout the world will very probably have to begin laying off workers “She had informed him. Republicans have refused to utilize their own votes to avert the crisis, and Democrats in Congress have even prevented them from lifting the debt ceiling on their own.

Last Monday, however, the party dropped its blockade in the Senate, putting an end to a dispute that threatened to prevent the federal government from obtaining and servicing loans after October 18.

The new agreement simply kicks the can down the road, most likely to coincide with another critical budget deadline – a government shutdown on December 3 if the government’s funding run out.

The borrowing cap, on the other hand, may become less of an issue in the future.

Economists believe that the US will breach the new, revised debt ceiling in mid-December or early January, much later than Congress had predicted on December 3.

The US spends more money than it receives in taxes, so it borrows money by selling government bonds, which are among the safest assets on the planet.

Congress set a limit on the amount of federal debt that could be incurred some 80 years ago.

The debt ceiling has been lifted hundreds of times to allow the government to pay its bills, usually without incident and with bipartisan support, and it now stands at almost $28 trillion.

This time, though, Republicans in both chambers of Congress have objected to Biden’s tax and spending proposals.

Raising the debt ceiling does not, in effect, allow new spending; rather, it pays for expenses that both Republicans and Democrats agree on.