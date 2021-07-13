The US claims to be assisting in the investigation into the assassination of Haiti’s president.

The US announced on Monday that it was assisting in the investigation into the death of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and that it had not ruled out sending soldiers to Haiti at the country’s request.

According to Haitian authorities, the president was slain in his home last Thursday by a hit squad of 28 individuals, including 26 Colombians and two Americans. His wife was reportedly injured.

The Department of Justice, along with its US government partners, is aiding the Haitian National Police in the investigation at the request of the Haitian government, according to a statement.

“In Haiti, senior US officials performed an early evaluation. The department will continue to assist the Haitian government in conducting an investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this terrible attack.”

It also stated that it will look into if any US laws had been infringed.

“Political leaders must work together,” Biden previously told reporters. “The United States stands ready to continue to assist.”

The US team of law enforcement and national security officials that visited Haiti on Sunday, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, emphasized the country’s instability in the aftermath of Moise’s murder.

Psaki stated, “What was evident from their tour is that there is a lack of clarity about the future political leadership.”

She stated that Haiti’s request for US soldiers to deploy and support security is still being considered. She responded “no” when asked if the White House had ruled out sending soldiers.

There is no official explanation for the assassination, and speculation is rife as to who was behind it.

The US group, which included representatives from the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, State, and the National Security Council, met with top Haitian officials.

“The group met with Haitian government officials to discuss critical infrastructure protection and met with the Haitian National Police, who are handling the assassination investigation,” NSC spokesperson Emily Horne said.

They also met with Haitian political leaders, including interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Senate President Joseph Lambert, to “encourage open and constructive dialogue” in order to negotiate a political agreement that will allow the country to hold free and fair elections.