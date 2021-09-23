The US claims there is no evidence. Iran wants to resume talks on a nuclear deal.

Iran has provided no indication that it wants to resume stalled discussions on restoring the Iranian nuclear deal, according to the US.

“For the time being, there is no sign, positive indication, that Iran is willing to return… and try to resolve the outstanding issues,” a senior US official said.

Western countries are attempting to generate momentum for the agreement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the accord, reimposing sanctions on Iran that had been removed as part of the deal.

Tehran has also backtracked on many of its commitments since then.

Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has expressed interest in resuming the discussions, but his administration has expressed frustration with the deadlock.

“Because we don’t have direct contact with Iranians, it’s difficult for us to gauge levels of optimism and pessimism,” the official said in a press briefing.

He stated that “nothing has happened” to make the US optimistic.

“We haven’t heard anything specifically about a date or Iran’s intentions to continue the work started in Vienna and try to close those gaps.

He continued, “The window of opportunity is open and won’t stay open forever.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a 2015 agreement between the United States, China, Russia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom on Iran’s nuclear program.

On the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly high-level conference earlier this week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters that a resumption of negotiations had not occurred since Iran had chosen a new president in June.