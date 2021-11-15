The US claims that the Syrian airstrike investigated by the New York Times was ‘legitimate.’

After a New York Times investigation revealed that the Pentagon had suppressed the deaths of dozens of non-combatants, the US Central Command claimed Sunday that a 2019 bombing in Syria that killed civilians was “legal.”

The newspaper reported on Saturday that a US special task force operating in Syria, which sometimes keeps its military partners in the dark to maintain secrecy, dropped three bombs on a group of civilians near the Islamic State group’s stronghold of Baghouz, killing 70 people, mostly women and children.

A US legal officer “identified the strike as a possible war crime,” according to the report, but