The US Capitol is preparing for a rally in support of the January 6 rioters.

On the eve of a protest in favor of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, Washington was on high alert, with security forces better prepared to avert a recurrence of the chaos.

Although authorities have no signs of a specific plot linked to Saturday’s “Justice for J6” event, a black fence that ringed the complex for six months following the tragic insurgency has been erected for the weekend, along with surveillance cameras.

Despite this, Homeland Security authorities warned of the possibility of violence, according to an intelligence briefing acquired by US media, with a counter-rally planned nearby.

According to CNN, the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis brief said, “We are aware of a small number of recent online threats of violence referencing the planned protest, including online discussions urging violence the day before the rally.”

Around 700 demonstrators are expected, according to government officials. At a 1:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) news conference, Capitol Police were expected to discuss their preparations for the demonstration.

“The USCP has petitioned the Department of Defense for the ability to receive National Guard support on September 18 if the necessity arises,” the force stated earlier this week in a statement.

Members of Congress will not be present, since many are still on summer vacation and will not return until next week.

Look Ahead, Organizer Similar rallies are planned across the country in the coming weeks, but organizers say they are to support people who are being prosecuted for non-violent offenses.

They have urged people to treat law enforcement personnel with respect and not to carry Trump flags.

In a statement, executive director Matt Braynard said, “We have composed a draft resolution that a state legislature can pass to inform US Senators and Representatives to oppose the tyrannical and inhumane treatment of the January 6 political prisoners who have been targeted by the Department of Justice and the FBI.”

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US legislature eight months ago, many of them were affiliated with ultra-nationalist and white supremacist organisations, in an attempt to overthrow President Joe Biden’s election victory.

They’d been fueled by Trump’s impassioned address earlier that day, in which he falsely claimed election fraud, the climax of months of bogus allegations about a race he had lost fairly to Biden.

“Our hearts and minds are with the folks who have been wrongly prosecuted in connection with the January 6th protest about the Rigged Presidential Election,” Trump remarked. Brief News from Washington Newsday.