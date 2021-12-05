The US and the West have slammed the Taliban for alleged’summary killings’ of ex-security forces.

The US led a coalition of Western countries and allies in condemning the Taliban on Saturday for “summary killings” of former Afghan security forces, as reported by rights groups, and urging prompt investigations.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of summary executions and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces, as documented by Human Rights Watch and others,” the State Department said in a statement signed by the US, the European Union, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, and others.

“We emphasize that the claimed activities are severe human rights violations that contravene the Taliban’s announced amnesty,” the group of states wrote, urging Afghanistan’s new rulers to enforce the amnesty “across the country and throughout their ranks.”

From mid-August to mid-October, Human Rights Watch released a report alleging the summary execution or enforced disappearance of 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF), other military personnel, police, and intelligence agents “who had surrendered to or were apprehended by Taliban forces.”

“Reported cases must be investigated immediately and transparently, those guilty must be held accountable, and these steps must be clearly publicized as an urgent deterrent to other killings and disappearances,” the countries said in a statement.

In August, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the country’s military and the US-backed government in Kabul collapsed.

Earlier this week, Washington met with Taliban officials and asked the hardline Islamist group to allow equal access to education for women and girls across the country.

It also “raised significant concern” over allegations of human rights violations, according to a US spokesperson.