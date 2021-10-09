The US and China’s top trade negotiators had a “frank” discussion.

On Friday, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to examine unfair Chinese business practices.

Following the severe deterioration of relations between the world’s two largest economies under former US President Donald Trump, this was the second meeting between the senior trade negotiators of the world’s two largest economies. The last time the two communicated was in May.

“During their honest discussion, Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and its influence not just on the US and China, but also on the global economy,” the US Trade Representative said in a statement.

The Friday meeting was “an chance for the US and China to commit to creating a responsible trading partnership,” according to a USTR official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the US Trade Representative, Tai echoed US complaints “concerning China’s state-led, non-market policies and practices that affect American workers, farmers, and businesses.”

China’s substantial state subsidies for national enterprises, intellectual property theft, and other reasons, according to the Biden administration, create a highly unequal playing field in trade.

In 2018, Trump slapped $370 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods, citing “unfair” trade practices.

Many US corporations, however, have protested the tariffs, claiming that they push up costs because importers face the majority of the burden.

Biden, who assumed office in January, requested Tai to do a full review of the United States’ trade strategy with China, including Trump’s tariffs.

Tai announced the start of “a targeted tariff exclusion process” this week.

She emphasized that it was a matter of offering “case-by-case” exemptions for US companies who do not have an alternate source of supplies to China, rather than a goodwill gesture to Beijing.

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced that it will accept public input on exceptions from its tariffs on China.

The public comment period runs from October 12 to December 1, and the USTR has stated that it will consider the impact of the exclusion on variables such as jobs, supply chains, and overall policies toward China.