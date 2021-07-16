The US allows Iran to use frozen funds to repay Japan and South Korea.

As talks over salvaging a nuclear deal that may see sanctions relief drag on, the US said Wednesday it was allowing Iran to utilize frozen funds to settle debts in South Korea and Japan.

The United States maintains broad sanctions against Iran’s clerical system, putting companies that deal with a big number of bank accounts in the country at risk of legal repercussions in the world’s largest economy.

According to the State Department, it has been allowing Japanese and South Korean companies to receive funds from US-targeted Iranian accounts to pay for products shipped before former President Donald Trump’s administration began enforcing the strongest sanctions in 2019.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had already approved a waiver, which he has now extended for another 90 days since “these repayment transactions can be time-consuming,” according to a State Department official.

“To be clear, the waiver does not allow any funds to be transferred to Iran.”

The waiver was designed to appease Japanese and South Korean businesses, according to the spokeswoman, who praised the allies’ “steadfast support for all US and UN sanctions.”

South Korea and, to a lesser extent, Japan, both big tech exporters, possess billions of dollars in Iranian assets that have been frozen since Trump’s sanctions went into effect.

South Korea announced in April that it had resolved a disagreement over $7 billion in Iranian funds that had been blocked, but it had been waiting for US approval.

After Trump implemented a unilateral embargo with threatening to punish anyone who buys from Tehran, Japan, South Korea, and other US allies, including India, reluctantly stopped importing Iranian oil.

After walking out of an accord made by his predecessor Barack Obama in which Iran dramatically curtailed its nuclear work in exchange for promises of economic assistance, Trump threatened to bring Iran to its knees through maximum pressure.

President Joe Biden is in favor of resuming the 2015 agreement, claiming that it was effective and peacefully addressed a critical security risk.

However, indirect discussions in Vienna mediated by the EU have failed to produce a breakthrough because Iran demands the lifting of all sanctions, including those imposed on non-nuclear problems.