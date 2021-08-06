The US abandons plans to withdraw troops from bases in Germany and Belgium.

The US Army declared on Friday that it would keep soldier installations in Germany and Belgium that were set to be handed over, citing the need for them to meet the region’s “growing” defense demands.

President Joe Biden’s announcement emphasized his reversal of his predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to reduce US force levels in Europe and relocate certain sites out of Germany.

The army announced that its facilities in Ansbach, Kaiserslautern, Mannheim, Pirmasens, Stuttgart, and Wiesbaden, Germany, as well as Caserne Daumerie near Chievres, Belgium, would not be handed over to the host nations at this time.

Housing, support facilities, a base for storing hundreds of armored vehicles, a warehouse, and administrative offices are among the areas.

The army stated in a statement that the decision to revert to plans established years ago to depart the areas was taken “because to rising requirements in the European theater.”

In July 2020, Trump stated that approximately 12,000 of the almost 35,000 US soldiers stationed in Germany will be withdrawn, with some returning home and others redeploying elsewhere in Europe.

However, because to the need for long-term planning, Pentagon leaders decided not take quick action, and the current military level in Germany is around 35,000.

The Trump plan was shelved after Biden took office in January, as Washington sees Russia as a substantial danger to Europe and believes that US troop presence is critical to NATO’s mission.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in April that the Pentagon would add 500 additional US military personnel to its rosters in Germany, based in Weisbaden.

Around 28,000 soldiers from the US and 25 allies took part in the Defender 21 military exercises in June, which were designed to improve readiness and interoperability between US, NATO, and partner forces.

