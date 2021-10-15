The UN’s Haiti mission has been extended for another nine months.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council extended the UN operation in Haiti for another nine months after a last-minute agreement was reached between western powers and China.

The council approved a resolution that extended the mandate for less than the one-year requested by the US, but more than the six months requested by Beijing.

By a vote of 15 to 0 the proposition was approved unanimously.

The vote took place shortly after 6:00 p.m. (2200 GMT), just hours before the political mission was set to expire, and it was extended until July 15, 2022.

Haiti is undergoing a severe political, economic, social, and security crisis.

It hasn’t had a sitting parliament in over a year and a half due to political strife, with president Jovenel Moise, who was slain in July, putting the country under one-man rule.

Beijing had indicated that it would veto a US proposal to extend the mandate for another year.

Before Friday’s newest iteration, China had produced its own wording requesting a six-month delay.

Finally, they settled on a nine-month period, with the Secretary General conducting a review after six months.

“BINUH” was founded in October 2019 after 15 years of UN peacekeeping operations came to an end, and it has been a point of dispute between Washington and Beijing ever since.

Its mission is to promote political stability and good governance.

Although China has often stated that there should be no external solutions to Haiti’s problems, UN officials claim that it is seeking to penalize Haiti for its recognition of Taiwan.

The UN Security Council agreed earlier this month that Haiti’s elections would be postponed until the second half of 2022.

The United States, Haiti’s most powerful foreign player, had previously advocated for elections this year to restore democratic credibility amid a political vacuum.

Tens of thousands of Haitians have fled the country as a result of the country’s problems, which include a horrific earthquake. Images of US border guards gathering up Haitians on horseback have sparked uproar in the United States.