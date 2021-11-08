‘The UN’s Eyes’: The French Navy Enforces UN Sanctions on North Korea.

A French naval crew searches the ocean surface for evidence of contraband destined for North Korea while flying above the Yellow Sea between Korea and China.

The team is flying surveillance missions from the US Futenma station in Japan’s Okinawa as part of an international campaign implementing UN sanctions against Pyongyang.

“The UN sends us information about vessels suspected of criminal behavior,” Guillaume, the team’s lieutenant commander who can only be recognized by his first name, stated, “and then a flight plan is made up.”

The team of six employs radar as well as AIS (automated identification system), which communicates information such as a vessel’s identity and route, on board their Falcon 200 aircraft.

However, visual inspection remains their most effective tool: two crew members sit near the plane’s windows, examining the water surface using binoculars and snapping photographs.

“We’re the United Nations’ eyes in the area,” Guillaume explained.

The squad is now on high alert: a ship has been sighted with its AIS turned off, which is deemed suspicious behavior.

The pilots reroute the plane, flying two passes at fewer than 150 meters (500 feet) altitude, looking for the boat’s name on its stern and attempting to communicate with its crew through radio.

Guillaume emphasised the significance of a “cordial and professional response” in cases of questionable behavior when briefing the team before the flight.

“The goal is to avoid poisoning the situation in the light of international tensions in the region. We need to be tough but polite.” The team notices two motionless ships, hull to hull, a little further distant.

A quick glance confirms suspicions: pumping pipelines connect the larger of the ships, which has a completely filled waterline, to the smaller, a commercial ship.

A team member explains that the latter is “excellent for delivering contraband, but may also be used to refuel fishermen.”

When the crew of the larger boat is contacted, they claim they have no idea why the smaller boat is attached.

The French team compiles as much information as possible on the ships to report to the UN, which will look into suspected violations of UN Resolutions 2375 and 2397, which prohibit the sale, supply, and transfer of natural gas and petroleum to North Korea.

If a violation is discovered, a case against the ships and their owners may be filed.

In mid-October, the squad arrived in Japan from their headquarters in French Polynesia.

In mid-October, the squad arrived in Japan from their headquarters in French Polynesia.

Since 2018, French military have been participating in the surveillance missions on a regular basis.