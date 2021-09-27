The UN’s Afghanistan envoy has withdrawn from the debate in the General Assembly.

According to a UN spokeswoman, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the UN has withdrawn from delivering a speech to world leaders at the General Assembly later Monday.

Ghulam Isaczai, who represented President Ashraf Ghani’s deposed regime, was supposed to give a speech defying the Taliban, but his name was taken off the list of speakers early Monday.

Monica Grayley, a spokesperson for the assembly’s president, confirmed to AFP that the country has withdrawn from the general debate.

She went on to say that Afghanistan’s UN mission had not given a justification for the withdrawal.

Last Monday, the Taliban wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, requesting that Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s new foreign minister, be permitted to “participate.”

Isaczai “no longer represents” Afghanistan at the UN, according to the letter.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s spokesman in Doha, was nominated as Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, according to the letter.

The note arrived after Guterres received a separate letter from Isaczai, dated September 15, with the Afghan delegation’s list for the session.

Isaczai was identified as Afghanistan’s permanent representative in that letter.

Isaczai is still considered the Afghan mission’s leader by the UN.

On condition of anonymity, a UN official told AFP that only the mission can withdraw from speaking to the assembly.

The Afghan mission did not respond to requests for comment right away.

The Taliban’s request must be approved by a nine-member credentials committee, which includes the US, Russia, and China, but it did not meet on time.