The United States withdraws its troops from Afghanistan, bringing an end to a 20-year conflict.

To cries of humiliation at home and celebratory gunfire from its victorious Taliban opponents in Kabul, the United States has pulled all of its troops out of Afghanistan.

On Monday night, the last of the American forces in charge of a desperate evacuation attempt flew out of Kabul airport, completing a pullout that has raised serious doubts about the US’s role as a superpower.

Taliban gunmen stormed the airport and celebrated by firing weapons into the sky, marking an incredible victory for the hardline Islamist organisation two decades after US forces invaded Afghanistan and removed them from office.

Despite the US investing billions to reconstruct the country, the Taliban will inherit a country that is ravaged, with severe poverty, drought, and Islamic State threats among the many obstacles.

Many Afghans fear a repetition of the Taliban’s early rule from 1996 to 2001, when they were notorious for their abuse of children and women, as well as a harsh punishment system.

President Joe Biden had set a deadline of August 31 to conclude America’s longest conflict, which had taken the lives of more than 2,400 US service members.

The early end came as a result of a threat from a regional affiliate of the Islamic State, which was threatening to assault US personnel at the airport.

More than 100 people were killed when an IS suicide bomber assaulted the perimeter of the airport late last week, when desperate Afghans had gathered in the hopes of boarding an evacuation aircraft.

The US-led airlift operation, which began shortly after the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 14, evacuated about 123,000 people from the capital.

As his detractors continued to slam him for his handling of the pullout, Biden indicated he will address the nation on Tuesday in Washington.

“We can’t fight perpetual wars,” Republican Senator Rick Scott remarked, “but the extent and consequence of Biden’s failure here is staggering.”

Congressman Richard Hudson remarked, “President Biden has brought immense humiliation to the American people.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden’s senior diplomat, was only able to offer the Taliban severe words.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden's senior diplomat, was only able to offer the Taliban severe words.

"Any legitimacy and any support will have to be earned," Blinken said as he revealed the US diplomatic mission in Kabul had been halted and operations had been relocated to