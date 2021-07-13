The United States will seek global rules on AI abuse. Says Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the US will seek worldwide regulations on how to prevent the misuse of artificial intelligence, as he reinforced threats against Russia over hacking.

The top US diplomat expressed concern at a conference on emerging technologies that an increasing number of authoritarian nations, led by China, are utilizing the internet and new technology to suppress dissent and establish greater control.

“As a result, the world is at a crossroads. And we must choose between abandoning our vision for the internet and intensifying our struggle. Blinken stated, “We will intensify our fight.”

“Across the full spectrum of our activity – from trade agreements to governance to hardware – we will defend the principles of an open, secure, dependable, and interoperable internet.”

His comments come amid growing alarm about ransomware attacks, such as the one that shut down a major petroleum pipeline in the United States. Many of these attacks, according to US officials, are carried out by Russia, though the degree of the country’s relationship with the government is unknown.

President Joe Biden said he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Friday that the US would act — a statement echoed by Blinken.

“Our message is clear: countries harboring cyber criminals must take action, or we will take action on their behalf.”

According to Blinken, the US would use similar tactics on artificial intelligence and other new technologies, leveraging diplomatic as well as security influence.

“If they’re going to be used as part of our national defense, we want the world to agree on how to do it responsibly, just as we’ve agreed on how to use conventional and nuclear weapons,” Blinken added.

“This is how we minimize escalation and accidental accidents and reduce the chance of proliferation.”

Blinken stated that he had requested proposals on how the State Department should better focus on technology, and that he was determined to leave his successor with “strong capabilities in cyber and digital diplomacy.”