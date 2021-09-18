The United States will increase ‘removal flights’ for migrants stranded at the Texas Bridge.

The US said on Saturday that it would increase the number of so-called “removal flights” for thousands of migrants who have surged into the Texas border city of Del Rio, in an effort to help President Joe Biden’s administration deal with a growing crisis.

The migrants, many of whom were Haitians, were confined in a US Customs and Border Protection-controlled area beneath the Del Rio International Bridge, which carries traffic across the Rio Grande River into Mexico.

Thousands of people were seen under and around the bridge in video footage. The total number of people killed is estimated to be around 14,000 in the United States.

CBP has despatched 400 more personnel to “improve control of the area,” according to a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security outlining its intentions to contain the crisis.

Del Rio’s port of entry has been temporarily blocked, and traffic has been redirected to avoid the bottlenecks that had built at the bridge.

“Within the next 72 hours,” Homeland Security stated it would “secure additional transportation to accelerate the pace and expand the capacity of removal flights to Haiti and other hemispheric destinations.”

According to the statement, the Biden administration is working to “reduce crowding and improve conditions for migrants on US soil,” as well as with “source and transit countries in the region” to accept people who previously lived there.

The amount of migrants crossing the border from Mexico seeking entry into the United States, as well as an inflow of migrants from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of that nation, has overburdened CBP.

Biden was under increasing political pressure to handle the issue of immigration, with both Republicans and Democrats pressing for swift action.

In both July and August, the US authorities processed and mostly deported over 200,000 migrants at the border, the biggest amount in more than a decade.

Some speculated that Biden’s decision in late July, following the killing of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, to allow Haitians without US visas at the time to stay in the US provided an incentive for others to arrive.

On Thursday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, “10,503 illegal aliens are under this bridge tonight because Joe Biden made a political choice to postpone deportation planes to Haiti.”

However, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Saturday that “regular expulsion and removal flights” were still taking place to Haiti, Mexico, Ecuador, and countries in Central America’s Northern Triangle. Brief News from Washington Newsday.