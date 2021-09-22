The United States will donate an additional 500 million Covid vaccines to the world.

According to sources, President Joe Biden will declare on Wednesday that the United States will contribute another 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccinations to the rest of the globe, bringing the total pledge to 1.1 billion.

Biden will deliver the news at a virtual conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where he will challenge world leaders to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population by September 2022.

A senior administration official stated ahead of the meeting that the donations are being provided “free of charge, with no strings attached.”

“We are now donating three shots to other countries for every one shot we have administered in this country to date,” she continued.

On Tuesday, Biden gave his first UN speech as president, telling delegates that the US had spent more than $15 billion on the global Covid response and had supplied more than 160 million doses to other countries.

The World Health Organization has chastised the United States and other wealthy countries for their plans to roll out booster shots for the elderly and high-risk groups, despite a global scarcity of dosages.

“We’re illustrating that you can take care of yourself while also assisting others,” the administration official added.

Despite the rapid discovery of safe and effective vaccinations, enormous gaps remain between countries with sufficient supplies and others that have only recently launched their immunization campaigns.

Only 3.6 percent of Africa’s eligible population has been immunized, compared to a Western European average of more than 60%.

Biden has invited heads of state, heads of international organizations, business sector philanthropies, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to the summit, which starts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (1500 GMT).

A second US source said, “The president will call on world leaders to raise the global level of ambition to end the Covid pandemic in 2022, and to rebuild better health security to prevent and prepare for future pandemics.”

Washington will work to unite the international community under three goals: expanding vaccine supplies, saving lives now by resolving the oxygen crisis and enhancing access to diagnostics, treatment, and therapeutics, and improving future readiness.

Biden will set a “ambitious objective,” according to the official, “that will require all governments to step up, so that every country, even low- and low-middle-income countries, can reach 70 percent immunization before the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) next year.”

