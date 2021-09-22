The United States will consider whether the Taliban should be allowed to address world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

The United Nations is debating whether the Taliban, who took power in Afghanistan last month as US soldiers were departing, will be permitted to speak and represent the country at the 76th annual UN General Assembly in New York this week.

The Taliban have requested to speak to international leaders at the summit, which will be decided by a UN committee.

The US is one of nine members of the committee that will debate and decide whether the Taliban will be permitted to speak at the gathering.

China, Sweden, the Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia, Sierra Leone, and Russia are among the members of the group, each with a different perspective on the Taliban.

Since the Taliban took the world by surprise and surged to power on August 15, China and Russia have gone above and beyond to improve relations with them.

According to the Associated Press, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday that the current accredited Afghan Ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, contacted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on September 15 with the list of Afghanistan’s delegation for this year’s session.

Five days later, Guterres received a letter from the Taliban, written by Ameer Khan Muttaqi as “Minister of Foreign Affairs,” demanding to attend the United Nations meeting.

According to Dujarric, Muttaqi said in the letter that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was “ousted” on August 15 and that the world community “no longer recognizes him as president.” As a result, Isaczai no longer represents Afghanistan.

Dujarric said the Taliban was nominating Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the militants during the Qatar peace talks, as a new U.N. permanent representative.

The group “would need some time to discuss,” according to a senior US state department official, and it is unlikely to meet before the end of the General Assembly session next Monday.

Until then, Isaczai will represent Afghanistan under UN guidelines. On September 27, the closing day of the UN gathering, he is anticipated to deliver a speech.

Even when they were in power between 1996 and 2001, the Taliban were never given a seat at the United Nations. During that time, the ambassador of the overthrown government continued to serve as a UN envoy.

