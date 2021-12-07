The United States was not even invited to the Olympics, according to China’s ambassador.

After the White House confirmed on Monday that American officials will boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next February, China’s long-serving former ambassador to the United Kingdom accused the US of manipulating the Games.

Beijing 2022, according to Liu Xiaoming, who served as China’s senior envoy in London for a decade until January this year, “is not a stage for political posturing and manipulation.”

Liu stated that US politicians were “hyping a ‘diplomatic boycott’ without even being invited to the Games,” in an apparent attempt to counterbalance the Biden administration’s essentially symbolic protest. It was “wishful thinking,” according to a Chinese diplomat who is now his country’s special envoy for Korean Peninsula affairs. However, Liu’s remark that the United States was not invited by Beijing appeared to contradict an official government stance he had communicated just hours before. Each participating country’s National Olympic Committee—in this case, Team USA—makes the decision to invite international guests, according to Liu.

In this interpretation, Liu is implying that the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee did not invite President Joe Biden or any of his senior officials, thereby ignoring a deliberate boycott of the Winter Games, which begin in 59 days on February 4, 2022.

The White House has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

The Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott is seen as the United States’ only viable reaction to numerous claims of human rights violations against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in northwest China. Meanwhile, American competitors have stated their intention to compete at the top level on the Olympic stage.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the decision for the first time on Monday, saying there would be no official US representation at Beijing 2022 “given the PRC’s continued genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses.”

“In the face of the PRC’s grave human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, US diplomatic or official representation would approach these Games as business as usual. And that’s something we simply can’t do “Psaki continued, referring to China as the People’s Republic of China.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing had registered formal diplomatic protests against Washington’s decision. He also said China would take “decisive countermeasures,” although he didn’t elaborate.

