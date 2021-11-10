The United States warns Russia against making another “serious mistake” in Ukraine.

The US warned Russia against making another “major error” in Ukraine on Wednesday, as it sought clarification on troop moves near the border.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Ukraine’s foreign minister to Washington, saying the US was “concerned” about reports of extraordinary Russian action near Ukraine.

“We don’t know Moscow’s goals with certainty, but we do know its playbook,” Blinken said at a joint press conference.

“Our concern is that Russia will attempt to repeat the error it made in 2014, when it stockpiled forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory, and did so falsely claiming it was provoked,” he warned.

“Our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity is unwavering, and any Russian attempt to revert to earlier practices will be seen through by the world community,” Blinken added.

Since Russia took the Crimea peninsula in 2014, Ukraine has been embroiled in a violent war with pro-Moscow separatists in its predominantly Russian-speaking east.

After enormous protests forced the president to resign, Russia took action. The administration had halted efforts to grow closer to the European Union.

Russia amassed 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders in March. It backed off, although both Ukraine and the US claimed at the time that the move was just temporary.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said the country wanted to work with the US to improve its defenses and “does not plan to harm anyone.”

“The greatest way to prevent an aggressive Russia is to demonstrate to Moscow that Ukraine is not just strong, but also has strong allies who will not abandon it in the face of Moscow’s ever-increasing aggression,” Kuleba added.

“Russian hostility against Ukraine will come to an end the day Ukraine’s status as a member of the West is institutionalized and undeniable,” he stated.

Russia’s movement was “unprecedented in its scale and scope,” according to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

“We urge Russia to be transparent about its intentions and to follow through on its Minsk commitments,” he said, referring to the cease-fire agreements in Ukraine.

The remarks came after William Burns, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, paid a rare visit to Moscow last week and spoke with President Vladimir Putin.

According to CNN, President Joe Biden dispatched Burns, the former US ambassador to Moscow, to directly address the Russian army surge. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.