The United States wants to expand Afghan airlift operations.

The United States ordered its commercial airlines to assist in the chaotic rush to aid tens of thousands of civilians from Taliban-run Afghanistan on Monday, while President Joe Biden warned that the evacuations could go past next week’s deadline.

Since the Taliban marched into Kabul and established effective control of Afghanistan on August 15, following a startlingly quick collapse of government forces, the US military has facilitated the evacuation of around 30,000 individuals.

The Taliban, who were notorious for enforcing an ultra-strict interpretation of Sharia law during their initial rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, have promised a gentler version this time.

Fearful Afghans continue to try to flee, overwhelming the US-led military operation at Kabul airport and resulting in sad scenes that have claimed the lives of at least seven individuals.

The Taliban’s victory brought an end to two decades of conflict, as they took advantage of Vice President Joe Biden’s decision to pull nearly all US soldiers out of Afghanistan.

To manage the evacuations, Biden had to redeploy thousands of troops back to Afghanistan.

He has stated that he wants the US military presence and airlifts to terminate by August 31.

But, with the European Union and the United Kingdom claiming that getting everyone out by then would be impossible, Biden is under pressure to extend the deadline.

Biden said Sunday at the White House said he hoped the airlift would not be extended, but that conversations were beginning to look into the possibility.

“We and the military are having discussions about extending,” Biden added.

He acknowledged the heartbreaking scenes at the airport, such as newborns and toddlers being transferred to soldiers through razor-wire fences and men hanging to the outsides of departing planes.

However, he stated that they were included in the departure fee.

“There is no way to evacuate this many people without causing suffering and loss, and the images you see are heartbreaking,” he said.

The US administration has ordered six major commercial airlines to fly people who have been evacuated from Kabul to US facilities in the Gulf and Europe back to the US in an effort to speed up the airlift.

Flights from Kabul have been slowed, and in some cases stopped, due to overcrowding at those sites.

The evacuation was blasted by the Taliban, who had been holding discussions with elders and politicians to form a government.

According to Taliban spokesman Amir Khan Mutaqi, “America, with all its force and facilities… has failed to bring order to the airport.”

“There is peace and serenity throughout the country, but only turmoil exists in Kabul. Brief News from Washington Newsday.