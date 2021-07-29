The United States’ top aid official will travel to Ethiopia to press for aid for Tigray.

As fears of famine mount, US aid director Samantha Power will travel to Ethiopia next week to urge for humanitarian access into conflict-ravaged Tigray.

According to the US Agency for International Development, Power will meet with officials in Addis Ababa to “push for unrestricted humanitarian access to prevent starvation in Tigray and satisfy urgent needs in other conflict-affected parts of the country.”

Power will fly to Sudan as part of her trip, which begins on Saturday, as Western powers strive to bolster the civilian-backed transitional government following decades of authoritarian rule, according to the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Food rations in Mekele, Tigray’s capital, may run out this month if more aid is not allowed in, according to the UN.

Following an attack on a World Food Programme convoy earlier this month, all possible roads into Tigray are blocked by limitations or instability.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, began an offensive in Tigray in November in response to attacks on federal army barracks by the region’s then ruling party.

The battle took an unexpected turn last month when the Tigray People’s Liberation Front reclaimed Mekele, prompting rebels to begin a new onslaught.

Despite the long and warm US relationship with Ethiopia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called some of the violence in Tigray as “ethnic cleansing” and frequently pressed Abiy by phone, expressing alarm.

Power, a former journalist who served in key roles under former President Barack Obama, is noted for her support for humanitarian causes and frequently dwells on the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Power will also meet with Ethiopian refugees fleeing the turmoil in Sudan and travel to Darfur, the parched western area where Washington labeled a 2003 campaign against an African ethnic minority as genocide.

Although renewed confrontations have killed hundreds of people in recent months, Sudan’s civilian prime minister, Abdulla Hamdok, has worked to end the huge nation’s various conflicts, including those in Darfur.

Power will meet with Hamdok as well as Sudan’s military chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is still in charge of the transitional ruling body as the country prepares for elections in 2022.

According to the agency, Power will “explore how to enhance USAID’s support for Sudan’s transition to a civilian-led democracy” and give a speech regarding the transition in Khartoum.

sct/dw