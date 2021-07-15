The United States tells China flatly that it is responsible for torture, rape, and imprisonment in Xinjiang.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the US Department of Labor and five other agencies accused China of committing crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang, including “imprisonment, torture, rape, forced sterilization, and persecution.”

Companies and individuals with ties to the region have been cautioned that continuing to do business with Xinjiang puts them at danger of breaking US laws prohibiting child and forced labor.

“The labor and human rights violations against Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, China, are severe, systemic, and ongoing,” stated Marty Walsh, the US Secretary of Labor. “Any corporation doing business in this region should be aware: these are heinous and illegal acts, and the items produced under these conditions have no place in the American economy.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After lawmakers backed import bans and American companies were warned they face legal penalties if they do business with the area, China’s leadership denied US charges of forced labor in Xinjiang and accused Washington of damaging global trade on Thursday.

The penalties add to mounting pressure on corporations who buy apparel, cotton, tomatoes, and other products from Xinjiang, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of imprisoning over 1 million people, largely from Muslim ethnic groups. Some imports have been restricted by the US, while companies that express worry about probable forced labor have sparked outrage among Chinese consumers.

“The so-called human rights and forced labor issues in Xinjiang are utterly contradictory to the facts,” said Gao Feng, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce.

“The United States’ approach has gravely harmed the global industrial and supply chain’s security and stability,” he said. “China is adamantly opposed to it.”

Gao made no mention of probable response from China.

The latest legislation approved by the US Senate on Wednesday would prohibit importation of goods created in Xinjiang using forced labor. The law still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives.

Chinese officials dispute allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang. They say the camps are for job training and combating radicalism.

Travel and financial restrictions have been placed on Chinese officials accused of human rights violations in Xinjiang by the United States and the European Union. Cotton, tomatoes, and other manufacturing items have been banned in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.